October 5, 2020

  • 70°

White 72nd Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 3:04 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020

Charles Lee White Sr. and Mary Vernice Twitty White of Salisbury, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 1, 2020. They are celebrating with a special surprise dinner with family.
The Whites were united in marriage Oct. 1, 1948. Both retired, they are members of Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, where Charles is a Deacon and Mary is a Deaconess and Mother of the church.
The couple’s children are Juanita Boyd Hardy and husband Melvin of Silver Spring, MD., Apostle Charlene Kellam and husband Bishop J.C. Kellam of Salisbury, Pastor Carolyn Leonard and husband Moses of Salisbury, Barbara Jean Selmon and husband James of Houston, Texas, Charles Lee White Jr. of Salisbury, Marie Carlos of Salisbury, Pastor Kathy White of Salisbury, and Rhonda Ganiel White and husband Charles of Houston, Texas.
The Whites also have 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
We the White Family, thank the Lord Jesus for 72 years of marriage, and we pray that our parents will live to see many, many, many, more. God bless you. We love you! Your Family!

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Business

One of nation’s largest apartment owners buys three Salisbury complexes

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are some downtown streets still one-way?

Crime

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with breaking into Cleveland home, pawning items

Local

Spokesman says Sen. Tillis improving after COVID diagnosis

Local

Oktoberfest brings families to downtown Kannapolis for fall fun

Business

‘Bring in the bass and treble’: How small development team is transforming downtown Kannapolis

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce announces speaker for Power in Partnership Program

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

Local

Salisbury City Council to appropriate nearly $550,000 to revitalize historic district

Education

Schools could lose free meals at the end of the year with no federal action

Business

Local kayaking company helps new paddlers explore the Yadkin River

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Lifestyle

All this for Merritt: Grace Lutheran fundraiser on tap with differences

Local

Salisbury Civitan Club ends year, presents awards

Local

Salisbury Poor People’s Campaign group marches for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury Lions Club marks 88th anniversary

Nation/World

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Elections

North Carolina Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis

Education

School board candidates talk diversity, superintendent search, consolidation

Elections

Judge OK’s North Carolina plan to ease absentee voting rules

News

Social justice group sets protest over Supreme Court nominee

Local

Book lovers rejoice as Rowan Public Library opens its doors once again

Elections

Trump’s virus hospitalization rocks final stage of campaign

News

Virus detected in UNC Charlotte wastewater