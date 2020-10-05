October 5, 2020

Blotter: Oct. 5

By Ben Stansell

Published 7:35 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Brian Tajuante Kesler, 21, was charged with concealed carry of a gun at 232 N. Main St.

• Linda Mae Germano, 61, was charged with simple assault at the 200 block of Main Street in Salisbury.

• A Salisbury woman was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle after having vehicle accessories stolen from her car at the 1700 block of Henderson Grove Church Road.

• A Salisbury man was the victim of an attempted forcible entry burglary at 200 block of O C Pine Drive.

• Michael Lewis Osborne, 52 of Salisbury, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A Salisbury woman was the victim of a hit and run traffic crash that occurred on Friday at the intersection of North Long Street and East Council Street.

• Property was damaged by a hit and run at the 1000 block of West Innes Street on Friday.

• Sabastian Lamon Rankin, 34, was arrested on citation for possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over for a stop sign violation at the Jake Alexander off ramp on Friday.

• An unknown suspected is wanted for shoplifting from Walmart at South Arlington Street on Friday.

