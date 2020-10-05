College football: Charlotte 49ers update

Tom Whitestone

Charlotte 49ers sports information

In the Conference USA opener at defending league champion Florida Atlantic, Charlotte led 10-0 at the half and after yielding 21 straight points rallied to close to within four, 21-17, before its final, potential game-winning drive was stopped at the FAU nine-yard line.

Charlotte has opened the season with road losses at nationally-ranked App State and defending C-USA champion FAU by a combined 19 points

Charlotte put up 396 yards of total offense at FAU, compared to 315 for the Owls.

Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds was 24-of-32 passing (.750 pct) for 314 yards and a TD.

Reynolds’ 314-yard passing performance was the third 300-yard game of his career. Only Matt Johnson (4) has more.

Reynolds became the second player in school history to surpass 4,000 career passing yards (4,191). Matt Johnson (5,405) holds the school record with over 5,000 passing yards.

Reynolds threw to six different receivers and has connected with nine different receivers in two games.

Four different receivers caught a pass of 15 or more yards at FAU: Micaleous Elder (15, 18), Tyler Ringwood (23), Cameron Dollar (39 TD, 25), Victor Tucker (48)

Victor Tucker had a team-best nine catches for 118 yards, including a 48-yard reception that put Charlotte in the red zone in the final minute as the 49ers fought for a possible game-winning TD.

Tucker recorded the ninth 100-yard receiving game of his career. Only Austin Duke (13) has more.

Cameron Dollar had 96 receiving yards and a 39-yard TD catch

Dollar’s TD catch was the 49ers first of the year and the fourth of his career

NIU transfer Tre Harbison III, the team’s leading rusher in his first two games, rushed for a TD for the 2nd straight game

DE Romeo McKnight, a transfer from Illinois State making his first start for the 49ers in place of Markees Watts, led Charlotte with 10 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

Charlotte had 6 pass break-ups by five different players (Lance McMillan 2; Ja’Cione Fugate, Ben DeLuca, Antone Williams, Luke Martin)

Charlotte had 6 QB hurries by five different players (Luke Martin 2; Romeo McKnight; Tyriq Harris; Timmy Horne, Nafees Lyon)

Charlotte shut out an opponent in the first half for the first time since a 2018 win over Southern Miss.Charlotte ranks in the top five in the FBS in passing yards allowed (151.0/gm; T4th), fewest penalties (8, T5th), red zone defense (.556 (5-9); 3rd) and opponent fourth-down conversion (.000 (0-3); T1st)

P Connor Bowler blasted a 57-yard punt at FAU and ranks 33rd in the FBS with a 40.4 punting avg.

Opponents have yet to return a Jonathan Cruz kickoff. All nine kickoffs have been touchbacks.

Charlotte, which has yet to play a home game, travels to North Texas to take on the Mean Green, Saturday at 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Charlotte scored a dramatic come-from-behind 39-38 victory over North Texas, last year, in the teams’ lone meeting. Charlotte trailed by 14, 35-21, heading into the fourth quarter but outscored North Texas 18-3 in the final frame. Chris Reynolds found Victor Tucker in the endzone on a 34-yard TD pass with 18 seconds left to give Charlotte the win.