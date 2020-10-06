October 6, 2020

  • 50°

Letter: Flea market is worsening outbreak

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

I have written our state and county health departments, county commissioners and even the governor’s office about the large crowds that gather at the Webb Road Flea Market each weekend without observing social distancing or wearing masks.

The 250 vendor tables are not 6 feet apart and the 10 buildings full of vendors and customers are defnitely not following the COVID-19 guidelines. You can come out any Saturday or Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and observe the thousands of people selling or shopping as well as food trucks serving crowds of people just like they did before the pandemic surfaced.

Very few individuals are following the state mandates, especially wearing masks. Most of the patrons are Hispanic and that is why the big surge in Rowan County of COVID-19 with this population. People come from surrounding areas like Lexington, Concord, Charlotte, etc. So, it stands to reason that cases are spreading when most people are not following state mandates, especially wearing masks.

This could be one reason why Rowan County ranks fifth in North Carolina for its number of COVID-19 deaths.

— Donald Marsh

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    The Rowan-Salisbury School Board is again planning to hold public hearings and potentially close Faith and Enochville elementary schools. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Landis

Landis town staff will look into adding speed bumps near curve on North Zion Street

Local

Volunteers spruce up exterior of Utzman-Chambers house

Granite Quarry

Granite Lake Park improvements moving ahead

Education

Hood Seminary awarded second $1 million grant

Coronavirus

Trump, still infectious, back at White House

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 5

Coronavirus

Only four COVID-19 cases added; health officials encourage flu vaccinations

Business

One of nation’s largest apartment owners buys three Salisbury complexes

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are some downtown streets still one-way?

Local

Commissioners green light phase two of COVID-19 protection plan

Crime

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with breaking into Cleveland home, pawning items

Local

Spokesman says Sen. Tillis improving after COVID diagnosis

Local

Oktoberfest brings families to downtown Kannapolis for fall fun

Business

‘Bring in the bass and treble’: How small development team is transforming downtown Kannapolis

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce announces speaker for Power in Partnership Program

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

Local

Salisbury City Council to appropriate nearly $550,000 to revitalize historic district

Education

Schools could lose free meals at the end of the year with no federal action

Business

Local kayaking company helps new paddlers explore the Yadkin River

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Lifestyle

All this for Merritt: Grace Lutheran fundraiser on tap with differences

Local

Salisbury Civitan Club ends year, presents awards

Local

Salisbury Poor People’s Campaign group marches for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury Lions Club marks 88th anniversary