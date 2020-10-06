October 6, 2020

Letter: Former Stanly school board chair endorses Sanborn

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

For eight years, I served as chairman of the Stanly County Board of Education. During those years, I was introduced to Kathy McDuffie (now Sanborn). I was invited many times to New London School to visit her class, and I saw firsthand her dedication and her passion for education. Kathy was an outstanding classroom teacher and earned the respect of teachers, staff pupils and parents.

I know good stock when I see it, and I know Kathy’s experience will serve her well on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education.

In my opinion, Rowan voters are indeed fortunate to have a person with good judgment and solid experience wishing to serve on the school board. Kathy is that person.

I respectfully recommend Kathy McDuffie Sanborn. She is approachable. She is a good listener. She exercises good judgment. She is a leader.

— Charles P. Brown

Albemarle

