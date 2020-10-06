Police: Three found overdosed at Wendy’s with children in car

SALISBURY – Three people were found unconscious Monday inside a car with two young children present at Wendy’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Salisbury Police said one of the three managed to call 911 before she overdosed. Another faces felony drug charges.

Police charged Daniele Lamont Smith, 46, of Winston-Salem, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I.

A 39-year-old woman called 911 to say that two people she was in a car with were unconscious following an overdose. The three were inside a Toyota Avalon parked in the Wendy’s parking lot at 825 S. Jake Alexander Blvd.

The woman became unconscious while on the phone, according to police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

When police and EMS arrived, Smith, the 39-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were all unconscious, Walker said. They received the overdose reversal drug, Narcan.

A 2-year-old and 3-year-old were in the back seat and were Votra’s children, Walker said.

Smith remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.