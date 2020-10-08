High school wrestling: Bost 8th in national wrestling event

Staff report

Oren “OJ” Bost of East Rowan finished eighth at 160 pounds in the Grappler Fall Classic at Myrtle Beach, a national level wrestling event.

Bost won matches against Mooresville’s Luke Goodin (third in 4A last season) and A.C. Reynolds’ Caden Early (third in 3A last season). Bost also won against Seth Borba (California) and Shadrick Slone (Ohio).

Bost lost 7-3 in the quarterfinals to Joshua Barr, a Michigan wrestler ranked 12th in the county and lost a consolation match to Cole Cochran (Georgia).

Bost wrestles for the Darkhorse Wrestling Club out of Charlotte.

Bost was Rowan County champion and Midwest Regional champion and placed third at 152 pounds in the 3A NCHSAA state tournament in February.

He also was a regional champion in 2019.