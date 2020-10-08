ICFSH Fall Conference among upcoming Hood Theological Seminary events

The International Center for Faith, Science and History at Hood Theological Seminary

presents its Fall Conference with a Virtual Webinar, “The Intersectionality of Science and

Religion” Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Fall Conference begins with a Keynote Address by Former NC Governor Jim

Martin, author of Revelation Through Science. The Response will be provided by Dr. Ted

Campbell, Professor of Church History at Southern Methodist University, Perkins School of

Theology in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Campbell is a widely published author, and his most recent

publication is, Deeper Christian Faith: A Resounding.

At 1:00 p.m., the Conference will present a Virtual Webinar – “Scientist in Spotlight”, featuring Dr. Nat Quansah, an award-winning Ethnobotanist. He was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2000, for his research in plant medicine, cultural tradition and forest conservation, based in Ambodisakoana, Madagascar.

The Keynote Address and Response will take place in the Aymer Center on the campus of Hood Theological Seminary. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required per the NC Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Phase 3 Guidelines. The public is invited to join in person with safety precautions or register through

For more information, contact Dr. Sharon Grant, sgrant@hoodseminary.edu.

Hood Theological Seminary Eduworship Event

The Eduworship Event will take place on October 27, 2020, from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

on Facebook Live on Hood’s Facebook page. The theme of the event is Justice for

All: Children, Victims of Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer. October Chapel Offerings

will be given to The Terrie Hess House that takes care of abused children in Rowan

County. To contribute to this worthy cause select “chapel offering” on the Donate button

on the Hood website.

Hood Theological Seminary, located at 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive in Salisbury, is a graduate and professional school where intellectual discourse and ministerial preparation occur in tandem within the framework of a community of faith. Sponsored by the A.M.E. Zion Church, and approved by the University Senate of The United Methodist Church, its student body currently comprises persons from many different denominations.

Hood’s mission is to prepare women and men for bold and creative leadership for the

Christian church for a diverse world.

Hood Theological Seminary Center for Chaplaincy Online Gathering

The Center For Chaplaincy at Hood Theological Seminary, Salisbury, North Carolina, presents via

online gatherings: “Keeping It Real: Mental Health In the Church and Community During the Season of Pandemic and Beyond.” Please CLICK HERE for information and updates on each online gathering.

The next upcoming online gathering with take place on October 27th, titled “The Role of the Church In Improving Mental Illness in the African American Community.”

The Facilitator will be Victor Armstrong, MSW, Director, North Carolina Department of Health and

Human Services, Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services. This online gathering will take place from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Each didactic will conclude with a brief mindfulness moment led by Rev. Emily Viverette, Certified

Educator with the Association of Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE) and Director of FaithHealth

Chaplaincy and Education at Wake Forest Baptist Health. 1 CEU will be offered for each didactic, and

the cost is $10.00 per session.

The event is being hosted online via Zoom. Please type in the gift amount of $10.00, choose “The Center for Chaplaincy” box, add your billing information, and press continue. Once you have paid, you will be sent a Zoom invitation link. Please note, the deadline to register is October 26th, 2020.

For more information on the other online gatherings. We look forward to your participation in these informative “real talk” didactics to foster personal reflection, assistance, and forward engagement in an ever-evolving world. For more information, please contact: Rev. Dr. Karen L. Owens, Director, Center For Chaplaincy, Hood Theological Seminary, kowens@hoodseminary.edu.

