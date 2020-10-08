Landis police ID shooting victim

SALISBURY — Landis police have identified the victim in a Wednesday shooting.

Wesley Raynor, 30, of Kannapolis, was shot in the 700 block of S. Main Street, near South Highland Street.

John Adam Baltimore, 36, of Landis, was charged in Raynor’s shooting and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Raynor approached a Landis police officer in the 600 block of S. Main St. and told the officer he had been shot.

Medical personnel were called immediately and Raynor was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Shortly after, officers identified Baltimore as a suspect.

Police detective Shane Safrit said he could not provide many new details, as the investigation is ongoing. However, Safrit says there is a history between the two men and that they know each other.

Safrit said he could not disclose what specific altercation or issue that preceded the shooting.

“We are still working every angle,” Safrit said.