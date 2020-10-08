Letter: Sanborn will ensure school board remains committed to students

In this year’s election, we will make many important decisions and choices that will have a lasting impact on the lives of our children. One important decision is that of school board. Those elected to the school directly impact the learning conditions of our students, the working conditions of our teachers and the living conditions of many of our families with remote learning.

One of the most outstanding individuals that I have worked with during my 20-plus year career in Rowan-Salisbury Schools is Kathy McDuffie Sanborn. Kathy has a variety of experiences, ranging from teacher, administrator and special education director. Her guiding principle has always been doing what is right and just for students. She works tirelessly to ensure that all students have the resources and support needed to learn and be successful. As the director of secondary education, she ensured that teachers received the support needed to implement curriculum standards and initiatives. As the interim principal at Salisbury High School, she made many improvements in our processes and procedures that benefited our students and ensured that they could be successful. She is always willing to listen and seeks to understand. I know that she will be very accessible as a board member.

I am confident that she will use sound logic and reasoning while following the expected legal policies and processes along with doing what is best for students to guide her decisions. As a school board member, she will bring a career worth of experiences and learning to keep Rowan-Salisbury Schools moving forward. I highly encourage you to support Kathy McDuffie Sanborn for the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education. She will ensure that our board remains committed to serving all students in our community.

— Brian Whitson

Salisbury