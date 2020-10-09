October 9, 2020

Firefighter shares safety tips during Fire Prevention Week

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 9, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Historically, Salisbury firefighters would be visiting schools to share fire safety tips with students, but this year they’ve limited their normal fire prevention and safety education to social media platforms.

Wesley Jackson

This week is National Fire Safety Week. Wesley Jackson, a Salisbury firefighter, said educators didn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with gathering restrictions and schools operating at half capacity because of COVID-19 .

This week Jackson, at the request of a teacher at First Baptist Church’s Wee School, conducted a Zoom presentation with a group of Pre-K students.

“Most people assume when it comes to fire safety, call the fire department and we’ll take care of it and that is true, but the bigger truth is most of it something that you control yourself,” he said.

Some of the most important tips firefighters share with the public include checking smoke detectors once a month and changing batteries once a year.

Jackson said he also recommends people close their doors before they sleep because it can slow the spread of smoke, heat and flames into the room in the event of a fire.

He also encourages students along with parents to plan two ways out of the house in case of a fire and practice fire drills at home.

Jackson suggests parents make fire safety fun and not a chore by getting children involved in planning the family fire drill. He also suggested getting children to help parents check smoke detectors.

Anyone who wants to have Jackson speak to a class or group about fire safety can contact him via 704-638-4489 or wjack@salisburync.gov.

For more fire safety tips visit NFPA.org or visit the city of Salisbury website via www.salisburync.gov and search the Fire Department tab.

