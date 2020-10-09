October 10, 2020

  • 63°
This video still, from Pop's General Store, shows a person of interest in an intentionally set fire at a nearby church on U.S. 601.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases image of person of interest in church arson

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:45 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has released an image of a person of interest in an intentionally set fire at Franklin Baptist Church on U.S. 601.

The man is pictured in a still image from a video taken at Pop’s Country Store, which is also located on U.S. 601 and in the Franklin area. While the image is low quality, the Sheriff’s Office said a witness described the man as white male wearing tan overalls and a cap with sandy-colored hair coming out from under the hat. The man appeared to be sweating, the witness told deputies. A witness described the man as appearing to be in his late 20s.

The Sheriff’s Office says it wants to talk to the man in reference to an arson that occurred at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Baptist Church, 3810 U.S. 601. A fire that was accelerated with gasoline damaged the outside of the building, including near the roofline, an exterior door, window and landscaping around the church.

The man was last spotted walking on U.S. 601 toward the Davie County line.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputy Tyler Bare at 704-216-8713, 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711, 1st Sgt. Ollie Greene 704-216-8686 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

Print Article

Comments

News

Trump restarting campaign with event today at White House, on Monday in Florida

Coronavirus

White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi

Elections

Voter registration deadline passes; you can still cast ballot at early in-person voting sites

Nation/World

Hurricane Delta inflicting new damage on storm-weary Louisiana

Education

UNC Asheville campus put on lockdown over threats

Elections

Cunningham won’t directly address possible other affairs

Coronavirus

County sees 106th death from COVID-positive patient

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases image of person of interest in church arson

Business

Economic Development Commission raises more than $1 million during campaign

Crime

Blotter: Teen faces weapons, counterfeit money charges in connection with PlayStation sale

Crime

South Carolina men charged with cocaine, meth trafficking after I-85 traffic stop

Education

Will Gibson named Kannapolis Principal of the Year

Local

Following the map: Yadkin Riverkeeper unveils new plan to guide preservation of watershed

Elections

Cooper’s second choice of Republican for elections board sworn in

Elections

Heggins talks racial justice, poverty at NAACP forum; Warren absent

Nation/World

Hurricane strengthens to Category 3 as it heads toward Louisiana

Local

Firefighter shares safety tips during Fire Prevention Week

East Spencer

East Spencer youth program to start Oct. 13

News

NC congressman tweets Harris picked as VP candidate for color, race

East Spencer

East Spencer board to decide if resident can convert sheds to housing units

Nation/World

13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Coronavirus

Rate of COVID-19 tests returning positive steadily declining; single-day increases fluctuate

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man jailed after probation violation, drugs found during search

Crime

Man jailed on cocaine, heroin charges after traffic stop