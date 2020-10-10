Rowan County ends week with three reported COVID-19 deaths, average of 26 daily cases

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Rowan County ended the week with three additional COVID-19 deaths reported, along with 12% of cases currently active and less than 8% of tests returned positive since March, marking an outbreak that local health officials note is steady.

Single-day increases continue to fluctuate, with daily increases averaging 26 cases over the last seven days. A total of 52 additional cases were reported on Monday, and 40 cases were added on Friday.

Meredith Littell, the county’s nursing director, said earlier this week that while the county has not yet seen a dip in its overall numbers, the outbreak has been steady. Overall, Littell said she’s optimistic with how the community has handled the pandemic so far and how it will handle it in the future, particularly as flu season approaches.

The average age among all COVID-19 deaths reported is 80. The three deaths reported this week include one that occurred at Liberty Commons on Tuesday, and two local residents not associated with a congregate care facility reported on Friday and Saturday. A total of 107 people have died from COVID-19 in Rowan County, with all but 37 at local congregate care facilities.

That puts Rowan County at fourth in the state for most COVID-19 deaths reported since March. Ahead of Rowan County are Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

While the Citadel has seen the most COVID-19 deaths to date, at 21, Liberty Commons is currently the site of the deadliest outbreak as 12 deaths and 61 cases are reported there. Only 58 of those positive cases are among Rowan County residents, however.

And of the 3,699 cases reported in Rowan County since March, more than 300 are among nine local congregate care facilities as of Friday, according to the latest state data. Those outbreaks include 45 cases and seven deaths at Accordius Health; 53 cases and six deaths at Autumn Care; eight cases at the Citadel; 93 cases and eight deaths at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab; eight cases at Elmcroft; two cases at Big Elm Rehabilitation and Living Center; and four cases at Compass Health.

Additionally, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reports that of the 2,234 inmates tested, 42 have active cases.

After more than 46,000 reported COVID-19 tests, 7.83% of those have returned positive, which is the lowest rate for the county yet. Health officials, however, have recommended that the rate of percent positive tests stay around 5%.

The average age of positive cases remains at 43, while the average age of hospitalizations remains at 64.

County data show 12 of the cases added this week are among Hispanic residents. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Hispanic residents of Rowan County as they make up 940, or 25%, of all reported cases but only 9% of the county’s population.

Also this week, Rowan County saw an average of 85% of its total cases recover from COVID-19. As of Saturday, 3,140 people have recovered.

A total of 19 people in Rowan County are being hospitalized for COVID-19. And of the 106 available hospital beds, 55 are currently in use. No ventilators are currently in use.

Cabarrus County currently reports 4,306 positive COVID-19 cases, with 8.5% of those cases currently active, and 80 deaths. There are currently six outbreaks among local congregate care facilities there, including 93 cases and 10 deaths at Brian Center Health and Retirement; eight cases at Five Oaks Manor; 71 cases and three deaths at Transitional Housing Services of Kannapolis; four cases at Morningside of Concord; 36 cases and two deaths at the Living Center of Concord; and four cases at Universal Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Concord.

A total of 229,752 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, with 3.34 million tests completed. A total of 1,034 people are currently being hospitalized, while 3,765 have died.

Of the 3,765 statewide deaths, 58% have been among those older than 75. And 30% have been among Black residents, though they only comprise 22% of the overall state population.

Additionally, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the state’s Hispanic population as 32% of North Carolina’s Hispanic residents have tested positive despite only making up roughly 10% of the state’s population. Almost half, at 40%, of cases across the state have been confirmed among those aged 25-49.

And as flu season approaches, state health officials have began tracking flu cases and deaths across the state. State data show that of the nine flu tests submitted to the state lab so far, none have returned positive.

