October 11, 2020

Bible teaching ministry schedules golf tournament for Oct. 26

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

The South Rowan Public School Bible Teaching Association has set Monday, Oct. 26, as the date for the Fall Bible Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held at Irish Creek Golf Course in Kannapolis.

Playing rules will differ from past tournaments held by the same organization. There will no longer be a shotgun start. This year, due to pandemic safety procedures, all teams will be assigned starting tee ties and play will begin at 9am with breaks of 15 minutes before the next team begins play. Some golfers will have completed play around noon while others will finish by 4 p.m.

There will not be an awards ceremony at the end of play, but winners will be posted at the golf course and by phone. Awards will be presented to the first, second and third place teams and to the golfer with the closest to the pin and longest drive. A hole in one on a designated par 3 will win a 2020 Nissan Sentra sponsored by Ben Mynatt Nissan and Jackie Hester.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will help fund the Bible teacher in the local south Rowan area schools. Roxanne Johnson has been teaching Bible history as an elective in the South Rowan area for 29 years, and it’s currently available as an elective at South Rowan High School and Corriher-Lipe and China Grove middle schools. Her position is funded 100%, including salary and benefits, by the South Rowan Public Schools Bible Teaching Association. No tax money is used, as the funding comes solely through the contributions of local churches, individuals, civic organizations and fundraisers.

During normal years, a Bible Banquet is held in the spring and the golf tournament in the fall. The spring banquet was not held due to the coronavirus which places greater emphasis on the golf tournament.

Costs to enter are $300 per team or $75 per golfer. To enter or for additional information, call Bennett Hester 980-622-3551 or Lynn Furr at 704-724-2819.

