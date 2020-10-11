October 11, 2020

  • 64°

Mack Williams column: Games of chance

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

By Mack Williams
For the Salisbury Post

The signs are everywhere. No, not those pertaining to the Second Coming, the apocalypse (religious or zombie-wise), but to the November election.

There, I’ve only just barely touched upon two things (religion and politics) which should never be gone into great detail (lest the tempers of differing ends of the spectrum flare); and come to think of it, one should probably never go into great detail on zombies either.

So now, on to just signs.

For many months or so, the most prevalent yard signs I’ve seen are the ones stating “Thank You Jesus!” Those are fine signs, and, of course, at my church and many others, it is a part of the liturgy to state: “It is always proper to give both thanks and praise!”

The city council of the city in which I live (north of the N.C./Virginia state line) is hellben…, um, intent upon bringing a Caesar’s Casino to town, so for the last several weeks I’ve seen yard signs in support of that.

Usually, I only see one such sign in the yard of a gambl…, um, casino supporter. But there is one house in the city which sports two of those casino-supportive signs in its yard. Either the individual or family residing there feels doubly down on their luck.

The signs of the candidates for local, state and national office, containing their promises for the electorate have also appeared. The Caesar’s sign is tucked among them, since the city can vote on that too.  But I hope no one gets confused and thinks that Caesar himself is running, for his running days came and went some time ago.

I’ve noticed the “Vote for Caesar’s Casino” sign also states it will generate jobs, tourism and entertainment. A lot of the politicians’ signs also mention jobs and tourism, but they leave out entertainment, although they often provide plenty of that for the public, plus public consternation also.

Oh well, it’s all a game of chance, anyway.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Elections

Early voting begins Thursday; here’s what local voters need to know

Local

Miller’s Ferry crash prompts policies to protect first responders

Business

Biz Roundup: Buskers will still get a chance to shine during weekend showcases

Education

School board to receive update on bringing elementary students back full time

News

Gotta Run: Runners and everybody else need vitamin D

Local

Resino returns to elder care from child care, maternity leave

News

First virtual OctoberTour brought more than 6,500 pageviews by Saturday

Lifestyle

Bible teaching ministry schedules golf tournament for Oct. 26

News Main

Football: Parks helps youngsters stay active during COVID-19

Business

Local costume company readies for uncertain Halloween season

Education

Rotary Club gives free shoes to every third grader in RSS

Education

State-funded pre-K seats still open in Rowan County

Local

Emergency Responder Safety Institute tracks roadside collision data

Lifestyle

An even larger trove of treasures awaits at this year’s cystic fibrosis yard sale

Coronavirus

Rowan ends week with three COVID-19 deaths, 26 average daily cases

News

Trump restarting campaign with event today at White House, on Monday in Florida

Coronavirus

White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi

Elections

Voter registration deadline passes; you can still cast ballot at early in-person voting sites

Nation/World

Hurricane Delta inflicting new damage on storm-weary Louisiana

Education

UNC Asheville campus put on lockdown over threats

Elections

Cunningham won’t directly address possible other affairs

Coronavirus

County sees 106th death from COVID-positive patient

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases image of person of interest in church arson

Business

Economic Development Commission raises more than $1 million during campaign