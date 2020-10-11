Morgan Watts column: 4-H Pullet Project show goes virtual

By Morgan Watts

Rowan County Cooperate Extension

Earlier this year, a group of 4-H youth started the Rowan County Pullet Project. The 14 participants started this project in May with an orientation on how to properly care for their chicks and pullets. A few weeks after orientation, the participants received their baby chicks. Each participant received five pullets, either being Rhode Island Reds or Buff Orpingtons.

The goal of the project was for each participant to feed and care for these chicks until the Rowan County Fair in September. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the fair was canceled and we had to regroup. Luckily, we were able to have a virtual show thorough Zoom on Sept. 25. We had seven youth participate with their birds. Initially, the participants were going to be able to show a pen of their three best birds and be judged on showmanship. With the show going all virtual and the limitations on judging the quality of birds through video, the participants were only judged on showmanship. Showmanship is based off of how well they handle their birds and how well they can answer questions about their birds.

For the show, the participants were divided into groups according to their age. We had four different divisions: Clover Buds (ages 5-7), Juniors (ages 8-10), Intermediates (ages 11-13), Seniors (ages 14-18). In the Clover Bud division, participants were John Tucker and Charis Roth; both received first place as the Clover Buds are non-competitive. In the Junior division, Jonathan Mills was first, and Faith Albertson was second. In the Intermediate division, Nathan Croyle was first, and Alyssa Mills was second. In the Senior division, Charlene Holt was first. Congratulations to all the kids on their hard work over the last four months. We would like to thank Carolina Farm Credit for sponsoring the prizes and the Rowan County Fair for sponsoring the purchasing of the pullets for the kids.

For any questions about the pullet project or if you have a child that may be interested in 2021, call the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center at 704-216-8970. There are also many other programs offered through Rowan County 4-H; go to our website for more information on how your child can get involved. https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/rowan-county-4-h-program/

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension.