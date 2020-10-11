October 11, 2020

  • 64°

Ester Marsh column: What is cholesterol?

By Ester Marsh

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

Cholesterol is in every cell in the body and is used to build healthy cells and some vital hormones.

A common misconception is that skinny people have low cholesterol and overweight people have high cholesterol.

HDL — high density lipoproteins— “good” cholesterol is primarily responsible for carrying cholesterol from various organs and tissues to the liver for recycling or degradation.

LDL—low density lipoproteins— “bad” cholesterol is responsible for carrying cholesterol from liver to organs and tissues of the body. LDL is considered “bad” because it is less stable than HDL and contains less protein and more lipids. It is also more prone to break apart. Since LDL doesn’t return cholesterol back to the liver, it tends to “hang out” in the bloodstream.

High cholesterol (over 240) with the LDL over 130 can leave fatty deposits in the blood vessels. Eventually it can make it hard for the blood to pass through the vessels and increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

If you have high or higher cholesterol:

• Attack the fat by cutting the amount of fat out of your diet, especially saturated fat. Check out www.acsm.org for more details at  https://www.acsm.org/docs/default-source/files-for-resource-library/creating-healthy-eating-pattern.pdf?sfvrsn=2a7783b8_2

• No more than one serving of lean meat, fish or poultry per day (three to four ounces—size of the palm of your hand)

• Limit red meat to two or three times a week.

• Choose olive oils, canola oil or liquid vegetable oils like sunflower, corn, safflower oils.

• Avoid organ meats like liver because it has high cholesterol content.

• Boost fiber intake.

• Exercise! Regular exercise can be a positive aid to lower your cholesterol.

With a healthy diet and regular exercise you can often lower your cholesterol within a healthy range. But sometimes that will not be enough, whether it is heredity or an unexplained reason. Medication then is needed to lower your cholesterol.

Talk to your doctor, check all levels of your cholesterol, re-check if not sure or just “double check”, ask questions and remember it is not the size of someone’s body that decides the level of cholesterol.

Ester Hoeben Marsh isHealth and Fitness Director of the JF Hurley Family YMCA.

Print Article

Comments

Elections

Early voting begins Thursday; here’s what local voters need to know

Local

Miller’s Ferry crash prompts policies to protect first responders

Business

Biz Roundup: Buskers will still get a chance to shine during weekend showcases

Education

School board to receive update on bringing elementary students back full time

News

Gotta Run: Runners and everybody else need vitamin D

Local

Resino returns to elder care from child care, maternity leave

News

First virtual OctoberTour brought more than 6,500 pageviews by Saturday

Lifestyle

Bible teaching ministry schedules golf tournament for Oct. 26

News Main

Football: Parks helps youngsters stay active during COVID-19

Business

Local costume company readies for uncertain Halloween season

Education

Rotary Club gives free shoes to every third grader in RSS

Education

State-funded pre-K seats still open in Rowan County

Local

Emergency Responder Safety Institute tracks roadside collision data

Lifestyle

An even larger trove of treasures awaits at this year’s cystic fibrosis yard sale

Coronavirus

Rowan ends week with three COVID-19 deaths, 26 average daily cases

News

Trump restarting campaign with event today at White House, on Monday in Florida

Coronavirus

White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi

Elections

Voter registration deadline passes; you can still cast ballot at early in-person voting sites

Nation/World

Hurricane Delta inflicting new damage on storm-weary Louisiana

Education

UNC Asheville campus put on lockdown over threats

Elections

Cunningham won’t directly address possible other affairs

Coronavirus

County sees 106th death from COVID-positive patient

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases image of person of interest in church arson

Business

Economic Development Commission raises more than $1 million during campaign