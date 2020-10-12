After 16 new COVID-19 cases reported, more than 460 considered currently active

SALISBURY — County health officials added 16 additional COVID-19 cases to the local data hub on Sunday, raising the number of active cases to more than 460.

Of the 3,715 cases reported since March, 3,141, or nearly 85%, have recovered and 467 are currently active. Of the 107 deaths reported, 37 of those have been among locals not associated with a congregate care facility.

The average age among all cases is 43.8, with more than 1,050 cases among adults aged 18-35. A total of 680 positive cases have been among those older than 65 years old, though that demographic comprises the plurality of deaths in the county.

Rowan County continues to rank fourth in the state for most COVID-19 deaths reported. All three counties ahead of Rowan have larger populations — Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

Across the state, 231,471 people have tested positive after 3.38 million confirmed tests, for a rate of 5.5%. A total of 1,046 people are currently being hospitalized across the state, with 183 of those patients admitted within the last 24 hours. A total of 3,770 people have died.

State data also show hospitalizations throughout the various regions of the state. Rowan County falls within the Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which also includes Stanly, Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties. The data for the region show that of the 183 patients admitted within the last 24 hours across North Carolina, 26 of those were within the MHPC region.

County health officials continue to encourage locals to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been exposed to someone with the virus. This week, locals can be tested at the following locations:

• Rowan County Health Department

1811 E Innes St., Salisbury

Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public.

• Carolina Pain and Weight Loss Clinic

410 W Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public.

• China Grove Community Testing – Old Food Lion PVA

106 S US 29 Hwy, China Grove

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public.

• CVS

1924 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury

Must schedule appointment online at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-assessment

• Novant Health Rowan

1904 W Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

Call 704-210-7845 for an appointment. Testing criteria may apply.

State health officials announced that farmers markets’ operators and local food hubs can now apply for assistance through the COVID-19 Emergency Aid for Farmers Market Operators and Local Food Hubs program. A total of $750,000 in federal funds has been earmarked for North Carolina.

The funding is intended to assist with losses from reduced number of vendors, and to offset any additional expenses associated with offering personal protective equipment and implementing any other COVID-19 safety measures.

The deadline to apply for the funds is Oct. 22. Details regarding the funds are available by visiting www.ncagr.gov/disaster/documents/COVID-19.htm.