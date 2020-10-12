Blotter: Salisbury man faces drug charges after being found unconscious outside convenience store

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces multiple drug charges after he was discovered unconscious in a car outside a convenience store.

Salisbury Police charged Christopher Wayne Piercy, 34, of the 200 block of Paige Drive, with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance schedule I, felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies and two troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded on Saturday to the Speedway gas station, 3410 S. Main St., for an unconscious man inside a 1999 Mercedes Benz.

Once police arrived at the scene, Piercy was had regained consciousness, according to police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

The officers noticed a bulge in Piercy’s sock and asked him to roll it down, which he did. Piercy had a clear plastic bag inside his sock that allegedly contained a small amount of crystal methamphetamine. Officers then searched Piercy and the car. There, they allegedly discovered two plastic bags of weed, each containing one gram, as well as a digital scale inside his pocket.

The Sheriff’s Office said a plastic bag containing crystal meth was found in the center console of the car. A pink plastic bag containing three and a half ounces of heroin was found in his shirt pocket, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Friday her vehicle was broken into while in the 1000 block of Klumac Road at Hampton Inn.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of a physical assault while in the 1700 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A woman reported on Friday her bicycle was stolen from the Big Lots parking lot 711 E. Innes St.

• A man reported on Saturday a vacant home was broken into and defaced in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue.

• A woman reported on Saturday her ex-boyfriend unlawfully entered her home in the 300 block of West D Avenue.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was assaulted by her boyfriend while in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported on Sunday in the 600 block of South Jackson Street.

• John Lee Leazer, 37, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor breaking and entering while in the 300 block of West D Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of vandalism while in the 700 block of Joe Lentz Road.

• A woman reported on Thursday her home was burglarized in the 100 block of Excel Drive, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Thursday catalytic converters were stolen from two different vehicles in the 300 block of Leach Road.

• A man reported on Thursday someone broke into his property in the 15100 block of U.S. 52, Gold Hill.

• Clint Aaron Tucker, 39, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of methamphetamine while in the 9200 block of Castor Road.