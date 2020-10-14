Crime blotter: Oct. 15
In Salisbury Police Department reports
• Marie White Carlos, 60, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 600 block of South Ellis Street.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of a physical assault while in the 5900 block of West N.C. 152, Mooresville.
• A man reported on Monday someone stole his vehicle while in the 200 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of a burglary while in the 200 block of Farm Estates Drive, Rockwell.
• Pro Paving Company reported on Monday the business was a victim of larceny while in the 6300 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.
• Whitney Gayle Suarez, 26, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 5900 block of West N.C. 152, Mooresville.
• James Darrell Walton, 49, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor larceny in the 700 block of Eastview Road.
• Hayden Scott Godair, 27, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise.
Disney seminar could provide “shot in the arm” to local businesses
SALISBURY — After several difficult months, Rowan County Chamber of Commerce President Elaine Spalding thinks that area businesses could use a... read more