Crime blotter: Oct. 15

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Marie White Carlos, 60, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 600 block of South Ellis Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of a physical assault while in the 5900 block of West N.C. 152, Mooresville.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole his vehicle while in the 200 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of a burglary while in the 200 block of Farm Estates Drive, Rockwell.

• Pro Paving Company reported on Monday the business was a victim of larceny while in the 6300 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.

• Whitney Gayle Suarez, 26, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 5900 block of West N.C. 152, Mooresville.

• James Darrell Walton, 49, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor larceny in the 700 block of Eastview Road.

• Hayden Scott Godair, 27, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise.