Letter: Vote against Republicans like your life depends on it

Carol Pomeroy’s letter published Oct. 4 (“State’s health care system doesn’t meet needs of the people”) is so very correct. Those glaring needs are more evident than ever in the age of pandemic, as so many people lack health care.

Gov. Roy Cooper continues to seek Medicaid expansion, and a majority of N.C. citizens support Medicaid expansion. Indeed, the federal government would pay most of those costs and many additional citizens would receive the needed health care.

Now is the time to do something about the needed health care expansion. Vote for individuals who support health care. The N.C. GOP control of the legislature holds the purse strings on health care and need to be voted against and defeated if we are to attain Medicaid expansion. Vote for Gov. Cooper and local Democrats.

On the national level, the man in the White House leads the effort to completely kill the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and its protections for pre-existing conditions, making his defeat doubly important. Sen. Thom Tillis does not support expanding health care and voted against it in both the N.C. General Assembly and in Washington.

The key to so many things, including needed health care, lies with persons you elect. Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.

— Pat Bullard

China Grove