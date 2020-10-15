October 15, 2020

  • 77°

Police: Unlocked vehicles ransacked in Salisbury neighborhood

By Shavonne Potts

Published 4:10 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police say someone ransacked two vehicles unlocked at home in the Country Club of Salisbury.

The victim told a Salisbury police officer he never locks the doors of his vehicle. He reported on Wednesday that someone went through his 2013 Hyundai and a 2019 Volvo sport utility vehicle parked outside his North Road home.  Nothing was taken from either vehicle, according to police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

Police do not have a suspect.

Police do not believe any other vehicles were broken into or ransacked.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Rockwell Elementary School reported on Tuesday someone broke into the building, 114 Link St., Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of a breaking and entering in the 500 block of Adrian Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 100 block of Crescent Road, Rockwell.

• James Antonio Barnes, 52, was charged on Tuesday with felony trafficking cocaine while in the 1200 block of Hawks Nest Road.

• Megan Laura Snider, 32, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor breaking and entering while in the 500 block of Adrian Road.

• Matthew Hunter Clark, 20, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

• Chad Howard Parson, 44, was charged on Tuesday with felony manufacture a controlled substance schedule II while at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Police: Unlocked vehicles ransacked in Salisbury neighborhood

Business

Transportation officials talk completed, new projects

Crime

Cleveland man faces charges for shooting incident near Kannapolis, chase

Crime

Law enforcement officials tout progress to reduce crime in Salisbury

Business

Extensive renovation on downtown building nears finish, Barnhardt Jewelers and apartments to come

Local

New program connects older adults with Uber, Lyft drivers

Local

Fun fruit for the garden: 4-H plant sale coming up

Education

Woodson Planetarium director named to Space Grant, NASA cohort

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools turns off still-uncollected devices

News

Education Briefs: Lattimore joins Hood board

News Main

Sports Legends: Linebacker Crapster played football with passion

Local

Two injured, one flown out after car crashes into telephone pole

Coronavirus

County adds 14 new cases to data hub; state health department to hold community testing events

Crime

Salisbury woman faces cocaine, marijuana charges

Elections

Chamber of Commerce confident in COVID-19 safety protocols at Tuesday night forum

Kannapolis

Two Kannapolis police officers honored for grabbing man off of bridge guardrail

Crime

Crime blotter: Oct. 15

Business

Disney seminar could provide “shot in the arm” to local businesses

News

Rowan Museum packages German history lesson into to-go dinner

Business

Candidates talk economic recovery, health care; Heggins leaves forum after opening

Education

$26 million grant will reward teachers, pay for renewal development

Nation/World

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Nation/World

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing