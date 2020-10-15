Shoutouts
Overton Elementary First Class Adventurers
These Overton students were recognized for demonstrating creativity.
Kindergarten: Ethan Walker, Malachi Williams-Mullis
First Grade: Journie Harrington, Akeem McKnight, Isaiah Covington
Second Grade: Waylen Jarrett, James Stephenson, Kelly Alas-Cruz
Third Grade: Clayton Davis, D’Aija Horne, Khloee Jefferies
Fourth Grade: Genesis Zuniga-Carrazco, Samantha Lewis
Fifth Grade: Mason Hall
Bostian Elementary September Good Citizens
These students were recognized for standing out as exemplary citizens in September, going above and beyond what is expected of them.
Kindergarten: Coen Esquer, Harrison Mabrito, Eli Starr, Reagan Siege, Lyric Fetters, Moira Miller
First Grade: Holden Basinger, Cooper Delehant, Olivia Gray, Liam Fleming, Ellasyn Foster, Harrison Hunt
Second Grade: Kendall Laskey, Miles Pethel, Payton Brown, Mason Walker, Kourtney Propst, Adysen Eller, Braylen Tapp
Third Grade: Caelyn Christy, Nolan Harbaugh, Essie Buckwalter, Logan Rabon, Hallie Ward, Brock Galloway, Austin Ferrell
Fourth Grade: Anabelle Chavis, Carson Gordon, Makayla Adams, Maddox Honeycutt, Megan Linebarger, John Johnson
Fifth Grade: Reagan Bradshaw, MaKenna Overcash, London Johnson, Tyler Lowery, Addison Page, Carson Pethel
First grade: Kinley Hinson, Ella Weddington, Michael Salinas, Charlee Adams, Emersyn Kirkman and Aaron Gonzalez
Second grade: Arraya Vail, Keaton Chavis, Alexandra Takah, Christopher Mitchell, Vada Overcash, Hudson Houghton and Lorelai Ross
Third grade: Kelsey Sloop, Harper Deal, Allison Ferguson, Julian Nichols, Ricardo Pacheco Cruz, Benjamin Dayvault, Peyton Branham, Claire Wells, Halle Fox and Carsyn Wilhelm
Fifth grade: Piper Biggers, Trexler Yon, Lily Stallings, Kinley Rooks, Andrea Muravska, Emma Rogers, Ashley Shell and Hope Julian
Collegiate Honors
Sierra Davis, of Salisbury, graduated from the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College of Chiropractic
Rowan-Salisbury Schools turns off still-uncollected devices
