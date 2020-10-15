Overton Elementary First Class Adventurers

These Overton students were recognized for demonstrating creativity.

Kindergarten: Ethan Walker, Malachi Williams-Mullis

First Grade: Journie Harrington, Akeem McKnight, Isaiah Covington

Second Grade: Waylen Jarrett, James Stephenson, Kelly Alas-Cruz

Third Grade: Clayton Davis, D’Aija Horne, Khloee Jefferies

Fourth Grade: Genesis Zuniga-Carrazco, Samantha Lewis

Fifth Grade: Mason Hall

Bostian Elementary September Good Citizens

These students were recognized for standing out as exemplary citizens in September, going above and beyond what is expected of them.

Kindergarten: Coen Esquer, Harrison Mabrito, Eli Starr, Reagan Siege, Lyric Fetters, Moira Miller

First Grade: Holden Basinger, Cooper Delehant, Olivia Gray, Liam Fleming, Ellasyn Foster, Harrison Hunt

Second Grade: Kendall Laskey, Miles Pethel, Payton Brown, Mason Walker, Kourtney Propst, Adysen Eller, Braylen Tapp

Third Grade: Caelyn Christy, Nolan Harbaugh, Essie Buckwalter, Logan Rabon, Hallie Ward, Brock Galloway, Austin Ferrell

Fourth Grade: Anabelle Chavis, Carson Gordon, Makayla Adams, Maddox Honeycutt, Megan Linebarger, John Johnson

Fifth Grade: Reagan Bradshaw, MaKenna Overcash, London Johnson, Tyler Lowery, Addison Page, Carson Pethel

Millbridge Elementary September Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Rut Guevara Hernandez, Bentley Barnhill, Ella Marsh, Jude Lee, Brinleigh Beaver and Ava Spratt

First grade: Kinley Hinson, Ella Weddington, Michael Salinas, Charlee Adams, Emersyn Kirkman and Aaron Gonzalez

Second grade: Arraya Vail, Keaton Chavis, Alexandra Takah, Christopher Mitchell, Vada Overcash, Hudson Houghton and Lorelai Ross

Third grade: Kelsey Sloop, Harper Deal, Allison Ferguson, Julian Nichols, Ricardo Pacheco Cruz, Benjamin Dayvault, Peyton Branham, Claire Wells, Halle Fox and Carsyn Wilhelm Fourth grade: Jose Pacheco Cruz, Emily Parham, Lila Canup, Claire Bober, Ava Hainor, Brody Richardson, Emory Stewart and Bralynn McElligott

Fifth grade: Piper Biggers, Trexler Yon, Lily Stallings, Kinley Rooks, Andrea Muravska, Emma Rogers, Ashley Shell and Hope Julian

Collegiate Honors

Sierra Davis, of Salisbury, graduated from the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College of Chiropractic