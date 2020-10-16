Blotter: Cleveland man faces child abuse offense after overdose

By Shavonne Potts

CLEVELAND — A local man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges following an overdose at his home with his 11-year-old son present.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office issued the criminal summons/citation on Wednesday for Sammuel Michael Louis, 47, of Rocky Point in Cleveland.

Louis suffered from an overdose on Tuesday while he was at home. Maj. John Sifford said a sheriff’s deputy noted the home appeared to be filthy, with animal feces on the floor in several rooms.

The deputy contacted Rowan County Social Services and made arrangements for the son to spend the night at another location. Louis was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for further treatment.

The deputy presented evidence to a magistrate who found probable cause to issue a criminal summons. The deputy then served Louis with the citation while at the hospital.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Wednesday that she noticed sometime between Saturday and Sunday an unauthorized transaction on her credit card while in the 3400 block of West Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 1100 block of Briarwood Terrace.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of fraud while in the 100 block of White Avenue, Kannapolis.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of an assault while in the 200 block of Twin Creeks Drive.

• Tyler Wayne Davis, 26, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 200 block of Twin Creeks Drive.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Andre Santel Cox, 23, was charged on Thursday with felony assault by strangulation while in the 100 block of Rosemont Street.

• Angela Michelle Gladden, 49, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI while in the 200 block of Henderlite Street.