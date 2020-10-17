Commissioners to consider incentives for 142-job project, Reaper’s Realm permit

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Economic Development Commission will deliver a presentation to county commissioners Monday about an incentive request for “Project Enterprise.”

The unnamed company behind “Project Enterprise” is an established manufacturer based in the northeastern United States that is seeking to expand in the Carolinas with a new facility. The company would invest $17.51 million in building improvement and equipment and would create 142 jobs over three years.

“Like all of these, we are very happy that we have businesses that are looking to expand here and that shows a real positive for Rowan County and an optimism for the economy,” said Rowan County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Jim Greene.

The EDC is requesting an incentive package to help land the company, which is also considering two other counties in the greater Charlotte area for its new site, including a county in North Carolina and a county in South Carolina. The EDC is requesting a level one grant, which would have Rowan County return 75% of the company’s paid property taxes in the form of a grant each year for a five-year period.

If the company selects Rowan County, it will begin installing new equipment by the end of 2020 and a majority of the project will be completed by the end of 2022.

Rowan County would retain $123,857 in revenue during the five-year incentive term and would be projected to retain $699,498 of new revenue during a 10-year time period.

“Hopefully our citizens from Rowan County will get jobs and be able to improve their pay and be able to have a retirement program, disability benefits and those types of things,” Greene said. “It may be someone young entering the workforce or someone who has gone back to school maybe at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and has expanded their knowledge. This could do more than just improve our county’s tax base.”

Other business on the agenda includes: