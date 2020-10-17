October 17, 2020

  • 50°

NFL: Patriots cancel practice after 5th positive virus test

By Post Sports

Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

 

By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
From New England to Atlanta to Indianapolis, the focus was not on football on Friday. It was on, not surprisingly, coronavirus tests.
The Patriots canceled practice Friday and later placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He became the fifth player on the team to test positive for the virus.
With the Colts, there were four positive tests that, when retested, came up negative. The Falcons returned to their facility one day after abandoning it when they had a second positive.
New England (2-2) already twice had the original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four earlier positive coronavirus tests by players, including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The game is scheduled for Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but now could be in jeopardy.
“I don’t really know the answer to that,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said when asked about finally playing the Patriots. “We’re under the assumption and understanding that this game’s going to go off on time. And anything that happens otherwise will happen when it happens.”
Newton and Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, returned to practice this week for the first time since testing positive for the virus. Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Oct. 5 after his Oct. 2 positive test. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore, who tested positive on Oct. 7, was activated from the list Thursday. Practice squad player Bill Murray also returned from the COVID-19 list Thursday.
Defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who tested positive on Oct. 11, was joined on the list by Ferentz.
The Broncos (1-3) haven’t played since Oct. 1. If they play Sunday, they’ll have had 16 days between games, one day longer than Tennessee’s layoff before the Titans beat Buffalo on Tuesday night following the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, which affected two dozen members of the organization.
Denver’s layoff is the longest in the league since 2001, when the NFL postponed all games on the weekend following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Three teams — the Saints, Steelers and Buccaneers — had byes when play resumed a week later, so they all had 20 days between games that year. Of those three, only the Steelers won in their return to action.
Indianapolis closed its practice facility, then the four retests came back negative and the building reopened.
Coach Frank Reich did not identify who had the false positives but acknowledged if it wasn’t a player, it was someone who worked closely with the players. He did say the four were kept out of the facility.
Reich had started making contingency plans to play the Bengals on Monday or Tuesday, and also rearranged Friday’s schedule. Meetings were conducted virtually and after the second set of results came back, the Colts went through a lighter-than-normal practice at team headquarters while wearing masks.
“It just made sense that we could jog through, get all the looks we needed to get, get our bodies going a little bit, get the heart rate going a little bit but not going full speed,” Reich said. “It would have had to been masks under the helmet, so I just felt like it was the right thing to do — not go full speed with the mask under the helmet.”
The Browns, who played the Colts on Sunday, had zero positive tests Friday morning and their building was open. The negatives included one for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was ill and sent home Thursday and not allowed to practice Friday.
Atlanta resumed in-person work under more stringent safety measures.
“Just with the intensive regulations, the mask protocol is in high effect,” interim coach Raheem Morris said. “We have to do some of those different type of deals. Masks on the field, player separation on the field. The in-person meetings only in two areas: The team meeting room and the indoor facility. All of those things we had to implement.
“Everything dealing with the disease and the COVID and what we’ve got to deal with I will follow to the highest and protect the team at all costs, even if it means shutting down a practice like yesterday.”
The Falcons play Sunday at Minnesota.
Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and a second person, who is not a player, subsequently tested positive.
The Panthers have guard/center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days after he played against Atlanta.
“I know a lot of people have had their lives interrupted in a very negative way, whether it be through the illness itself, whether it be through losing their job, whether it be through having to take a pay cut,” Fangio said. “You know, nobody deserves that. And some small businesses, people who have worked their whole lives to establish a business are really struggling right now. And I know some small business owners from all over the country where I’ve been, and they’re struggling.
“And luckily here in the NFL so far as players and coaches, we haven’t missed any paychecks, so we’re just going to keep fighting through and consider us lucky. And yes, we’ve been inconvenienced, there are a lot of protocols to follow, some of them can be a little overbearing at times but they’re necessary.
“And so I think in the big picture, we’ve been lucky.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How would you grade the performance of Rowan County's incumbent state legislators — Carl Ford, Harry Warren, Julia Howard and Larry Pittman — during the previous two years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Business

In 2020, local farmers face wet weather, other challenges

Elections

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

Elections

Early voters across state say they’ll wait ‘as long as it takes’

Business

Layoffs remain high as jobless claims reach 898,000

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker in Wake Forest

Coronavirus

North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus

County ends week with four reported deaths; state sees highest one-day increase in cases

Local

Lexington removes Confederate statue overnight

Crime

Blotter: Cleveland man faces child abuse offense after overdose

Business

Rent, utility assistance available through Rowan Helping Ministries.

Education

RSS students will eat free for the rest of the school year

Elections

Trump, Biden go at it — from a distance — in town halls

Elections

Long lines form as North Carolina begins early voting

Elections

Local voters turn out in droves to cast more than 3,200 ballots for first day of early voting

Elections

Trump, GOP leaders will appeal North Carolina ballot ruling

Coronavirus

State ‘moving in wrong direction’ as COVID-19 cases surge

Local

Census expert: With thousands uncounted, Rowan County could lose out on millions in funding

Coronavirus

County reaches 110 COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Police: Unlocked vehicles ransacked in Salisbury neighborhood

Business

Transportation officials talk completed, new projects

Crime

Cleveland man faces charges for shooting incident near Kannapolis, chase

Crime

Law enforcement officials tout progress to reduce crime in Salisbury

Business

Extensive renovation on downtown building nears finish, Barnhardt Jewelers and apartments to come

Local

Fun fruit for the garden: 4-H plant sale coming up