October 18, 2020

  • 43°
Sasanqua camellia

Darrell Blackwelder: Camellias are beginning to show their beautiful bloom colors

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

Sasanqua camellias (camellia sasanqua) are beginning to show their beautiful bloom colors throughout the county. Sasanqua-type camellias bloom in the fall while the larger bloomed camellia japonica species bloom in early spring. Sasanqua blooms are smaller and less showy than japonica-type camellias but are generally more reliable with a showcase of blooms peaking late October. The shrub is also more tolerant of sun and cold temperatures than the camellia japonica species. These multipurpose shrubs can be utilized as a colorful hedge row or they can be located in the landscape as specimen plants often pruned as tree-formed specimens.

Sasanqua Camellia bloom

Sasanquas have glossy, turgid dark-green leaves with an array of bloom color variations ranging from bright white to deep pinks. The shrubs are not immune to insects or disease problems, but generally do well in our area.

Camellias are acid-loving plants intolerant of alkaline soils, with nutritional requirements similar to azaleas, rhododendron and other acid-loving plants.  Specialty type azalea/camellia fertilizers are readily available local garden shops and retail outlets. Slow-release fertilizers work well because they seldom burn plants when properly applied.

Fertilizers to promote growth and bloom should be applied in the spring with split applications. Never apply lime around camellia sasanquas or other acid-loving plants. Go to https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/camellia-sasanqua/ for more detailed information on camellia sasanquas.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Print Article

Comments

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important

Lifestyle

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

Local

Town of Spencer forging ahead five years after drafting plans for Park Plaza

Business

Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

Business

Elderberry syrup: the popular purple product that has become a mainstay in local stores

Local

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

Entertainment

Lee Street theatre improves virus prevention tactics, “determined” for ‘Fun Home’ to open

News

Deficient NC absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

News

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

Nation/World

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Business

Commissioners to consider incentives for 142-job project, Reaper’s Realm permit

Local

Salvation Army Christmas assistance program moves online this year

Education

Faith, Enochville closure hearings to be held Monday, Tuesday

Business

In 2020, local farmers faced wet weather, other challenges

Elections

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

Elections

Early voters across state say they’ll wait ‘as long as it takes’

Business

Layoffs remain high as jobless claims reach 898,000

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker in Wake Forest

Coronavirus

North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with four reported deaths; state sees highest one-day increase in cases

Local

Lexington removes Confederate statue overnight

Crime

Blotter: Cleveland man faces child abuse offense after overdose