October 18, 2020

  • 43°
Natalie Anderson / Salisbury Post — Rowan County voters turned out in droves during the first day of Early Voting on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the West End Plaza. Voters have 16 additional days to cast an early vote before the General Election on Nov. 3.

Editorial: Early enthusiasm puts voting records within sight

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:01 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

Get ready for some more records.

Rowan County in 2016 saw a record number of ballots cast during early voting — 38,233. In fact, the number was a majority of ballots cast during the entire election. It was proof of a voter preference for the convenience of early voting. Between absentee by-mail, early voting and enthusiasm shown by the long lines during the first few days of early voting, however, it’s likely that a majority of votes will be cast by Election Day. And the majority could be as high as 80%.

When the first day of early voting closed Thursday, 9,694 Rowan County voters had cast their ballots in person or absentee as compared to just 2,205 ballots cast by the same day in 2016.

But when voting closed on Saturday, the same number had topped 15,000. Turnout has reached nearly 16%, and there are still 15 days of early voting and plenty of time for absentee by mail ballots.

Catawba College politics professor Michael Bitzer said it’s possible that 70% or, as the State Board of Elections suspects, 80% of voters could cast their ballots before Nov. 3.

Because of the enthusiasm shown in the first three days of early voting, with long lines already stretching around parts of West End Plaza, it’s worth wondering whether turnout records are within reach, too.

Recent presidential election turnouts, according to the Rowan County Board of Elections, are as follows:

• 2016: 67.91%

• 2012: 66.81%

• 2008: 68.61%

• 2004: 63.51%

• 2000: 54.53%

• 1996: 57.46%

• 1992: 70.94%

• 1988: 71.07%

• 1984: 75.28%

• 1980: 74%

Elections Director Brenda McCubbins says she thinks that turnout percentage in 2020 will top 2016 because of absentee by mail and early voting. It will be difficult to top turnout percentages from the early 1980s, but there are more registered voters now — 96,768 — than ever before. So, it’s possible to set a record for total ballots cast.

Bitzer says a record for total votes cast is possible statewide for the same reason.

“With the numerical increase in the registered voter pool over the past four years, and the fact that we should see the same turnout based on past presidential elections from that pool … that would automatically increase the number of prospective ballots from the 7.2 million registered voters,” Bitzer said. “My estimation is at least 5 million ballots cast, but I could see more than that as well.”

Helping propel efforts toward record turnouts will be Rowan County’s significantly expanded number of hours for early voting this year and a vote by the N.C. Board of Elections to choose the most generous option proposed on the local level.

During the first week of voting in 2016, there was only one early voting site in Rowan County. This year, all five sites are open during the entirety of early voting.

Voters can visit any one of the five sites to cast their ballot as long as they are registered in Rowan County.

The N.C. Board of Elections says there are tens of thousands more early voting hours across the state and 18 more early voting sites.

Today also marks the first time there will be early voting on Sunday, which makes it much easier for churches to ensure their congregations cast ballots and provides ample opportunity to vote for people who might otherwise have to work on weekdays and Saturdays.

As of Saturday evening, here’s how early voting is shaping up at each of Rowan County’s five voting sites:

• West End Plaza: 2,790 ballots cast

• Spencer Municipal Building: 924 ballots cast

• South Rowan Public Library: 2,360 ballots cast

• Rockwell American Legion Building: 2,074 ballots cast

• Cleveland Town Hall: 815 ballots cast

Print Article

Comments

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important

Lifestyle

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

Local

Town of Spencer forging ahead five years after drafting plans for Park Plaza

Business

Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

Business

Elderberry syrup: the popular purple product that has become a mainstay in local stores

Local

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

Entertainment

Lee Street theatre improves virus prevention tactics, “determined” for ‘Fun Home’ to open

News

Deficient NC absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

News

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

Nation/World

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Business

Commissioners to consider incentives for 142-job project, Reaper’s Realm permit

Local

Salvation Army Christmas assistance program moves online this year

Education

Faith, Enochville closure hearings to be held Monday, Tuesday

Business

In 2020, local farmers faced wet weather, other challenges

Elections

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

Elections

Early voters across state say they’ll wait ‘as long as it takes’

Business

Layoffs remain high as jobless claims reach 898,000

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker in Wake Forest

Coronavirus

North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with four reported deaths; state sees highest one-day increase in cases

Local

Lexington removes Confederate statue overnight

Crime

Blotter: Cleveland man faces child abuse offense after overdose