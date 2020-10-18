October 18, 2020

  • 43°

Josh Bergeron: Voting came first after negative test

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:02 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

It probably says a lot about me that I went to vote Friday as soon as a Rowan County Health Department staff member called to say my COVID-19 test came back negative.

The call came in at 1:09 p.m. Friday. By about 1:20 p.m., I was in line at the West End Plaza voting site. At 2:07 p.m., I took a selfie outside of the Rowan County Board of Elections Office after voting. It was a longer wait than in past elections, but that’s a sign of extra health precautions and excitement about voting rather than problems with the logistics of the polling place. People who show up during the first days of early voting tend to be among the most enthusiastic about voting, and there have already been thousands of them in Rowan County this year.

Since missing out of the 2012 presidential election because, as a college student, I was too lazy to register, I haven’t missed an election. And since living in North Carolina, I’ve usually voted early to allow for a little bit of extra sleep and reporting time on Election Day. After seeing lines of people on the first day of early voting, I wanted to get in on the action, too.

Out of an abundance of caution, I was tested Wednesday after waking up sweating and with a migraine and a cough. I’d been tested for COVID-19 antibodies in May because I believed I’d contracted the virus in March, but those results were negative. So, barring inaccurate test results, I was still susceptible.

Getting tested is about what you might expect if you’ve had friends who have done it and seen any news footage or pictures in the previous few months. I drove to the Rowan County Health Department, where there is drive-thru testing this month every weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a special testing time Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. I filled out a form that asked for some demographic information, had both nostrils swabbed and left with a packet of information about what to do next and a free cloth mask that’s too small for my big head.

Health officials recommend people who are tested stay home and quarantine until results come back. In my case, results were back in about 48 hours.

A former political reporter and news junkie, those 48 hours were particularly tough. Working from home isn’t for everyone. Sure, you can keep on sweatpants and take a walk during a short break instead of standing up from a desk and getting some water, but it’s easier for some, including me, to be distracted at home. And there’s something enjoyable about working in a newsroom with other people, particularly during election season. So, even as working from home has become more fashionable, I’ve chosen to keep a regular schedule and travel to the office — my way of keeping something normal even as everything else was changing.

The waiting wasn’t made any easier by the fact that a home remedy of chicken noodle soup with hot tea, honey and lemon got rid of all the symptoms after the first day.

But I can now say I’ve voted in the 2020 election and that I’ve been tested for COVID-19 and for antibodies. One of those has got to count for something, right?

Josh Bergeron is editor of the Salisbury Post.

Print Article

Comments

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important

Lifestyle

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

Local

Town of Spencer forging ahead five years after drafting plans for Park Plaza

Business

Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

Business

Elderberry syrup: the popular purple product that has become a mainstay in local stores

Local

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

Entertainment

Lee Street theatre improves virus prevention tactics, “determined” for ‘Fun Home’ to open

News

Deficient NC absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

News

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

Nation/World

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Business

Commissioners to consider incentives for 142-job project, Reaper’s Realm permit

Local

Salvation Army Christmas assistance program moves online this year

Education

Faith, Enochville closure hearings to be held Monday, Tuesday

Business

In 2020, local farmers faced wet weather, other challenges

Elections

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

Elections

Early voters across state say they’ll wait ‘as long as it takes’

Business

Layoffs remain high as jobless claims reach 898,000

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker in Wake Forest

Coronavirus

North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with four reported deaths; state sees highest one-day increase in cases

Local

Lexington removes Confederate statue overnight

Crime

Blotter: Cleveland man faces child abuse offense after overdose