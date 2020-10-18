Letter: You can track ballot, too
You forgot to include information about tracking your ballot on the county election website the recent “No excuses in 2020” editorial.
You can make sure the ballot has been received and accepted for peace of mind with the Ballottrax function on their website — northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter.
— Doug Byrd
Salisbury
