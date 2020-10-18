October 18, 2020

  • 43°

Letter: You can track ballot, too

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

You forgot to include information about tracking your ballot on the county election website the recent “No excuses in 2020” editorial.

You can make sure the ballot has been received and accepted for peace of mind with the Ballottrax function on their website — northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter.

— Doug Byrd

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important

Lifestyle

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

Local

Town of Spencer forging ahead five years after drafting plans for Park Plaza

Business

Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

Business

Elderberry syrup: the popular purple product that has become a mainstay in local stores

Local

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

Entertainment

Lee Street theatre improves virus prevention tactics, “determined” for ‘Fun Home’ to open

News

Deficient NC absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

News

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

Nation/World

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Business

Commissioners to consider incentives for 142-job project, Reaper’s Realm permit

Local

Salvation Army Christmas assistance program moves online this year

Education

Faith, Enochville closure hearings to be held Monday, Tuesday

Business

In 2020, local farmers faced wet weather, other challenges

Elections

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

Elections

Early voters across state say they’ll wait ‘as long as it takes’

Business

Layoffs remain high as jobless claims reach 898,000

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker in Wake Forest

Coronavirus

North Carolina unveils plan to deploy coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with four reported deaths; state sees highest one-day increase in cases

Local

Lexington removes Confederate statue overnight

Crime

Blotter: Cleveland man faces child abuse offense after overdose