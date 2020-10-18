October 18, 2020

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

Rowan Helping Ministries’ 10th-annual golf tournament raised nearly $20,000 to help support the food, shelter and crisis assistance programs that serve citizens in need in Rowan County.

The tournament is held annually in memory of one of its founders, Ted Luther, who started the tournament a decade ago along with other Rowan Helping Ministries volunteers from western Rowan County. This year’s tournament was held Sept. 19 at The Revival at The Crescent Golf Course.

About 100 golfers participated in this year’s tournament. Winning teams were:

  • First place, championship flight: Josh Triplett, Chace Jensen, Ryan Honeycutt and Cam Honeycutt of Salcoa Contracting Inc.
  • Second place, championship flight: Tripp Edwards, Paul Rogers, Ted Weant and Mickey Peeler.
  • First place, first flight: Matt Biggers, Jeff Brown, Bill Morrow and Steve Robinson of Innospec Performance Chemicals.
  • Second place, first flight:  Richard Luther, T. J. Stikeleather, Gary Tarlton and John Ross.

Major sponsors for the event were Southern Power, Innospec Performance Chemicals, Salcoa Contracting Inc., David B. Jordan, John Struzick, Wayne Kluttz, Desco Inc., F&M Investment Services, Father & Son Produce Market, Taylor Clay Products, M&M Heat and Air Conditioning, and Dottie Hinz (in memory of Dennis Hinz).

