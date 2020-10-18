October 18, 2020

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

Halloween may look a little different this year, but Trinity Oaks health and rehab in Salisbury is planning an event to ensure “a spooky good time.” 

While the senior living community was closed to visitors due to coronavirus regulations for several months, outdoor visitations have started again, and teammates are ready to welcome the community back in a fun and safe way. Festivities will start with a drive-thru Halloween Spooktacular on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6-7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to start with programs like these to open back up to our families, who are such an essential part to what we do here,” said Life Enrichment Director Nicole Marsh. 

Bring your masked ghosts, goblins and superheroes for a night of treats, music and spooky fun with some amazing healthcare heroes. 

The event will also include a car decorating contest, and the winner will take home a $50 gift card. While handing out candy, members of the Life Enrichment Team will take pictures of the decorated cars as they drive through, and residents will vote on their favorite. The winner will be announced on the Health and Rehab at Trinity Oaks Facebook page. 

“We have been so thankful for all of our community support during COVID and are excited to have events like this again,” Hospitality and Culture Change Coordinator Jessica Swanson said. “It brings the color and life back to our campus that we have been deeply missing.”

Contact Nicole Marsh at nmarsh@trinityoaks.net or 704-603-2770, or Jessica Swanson at jswanson@trinityoaks.net or 704-603-2760 for more information or to sign up for the car decorating contest. 

Trinity Oaks health and rehab is located at 820 Klumac Road in Salisbury.

