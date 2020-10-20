Letter: How is Harris African-American?
Kamala Harris says that she is an African-American running for Vice President of the United States. Her father is a Jamaican and her Mother is Indian. Please tell me how it can be possible for her to be an African-American?
— Bobby Ennis
Salisbury
