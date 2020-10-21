October 21, 2020

Letter: West Rowan alumni endorse Townsend

By Post Letters

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Keith Townsend is the best choice to represent North Carolina House District 77. As proud alumni of West Rowan High School and longtime North Carolinians, we enthusiastically and collectively endorse our former educator. Through many years of graceful and reputable public service, Townsend has demonstrated the ability and desire to lead, learn, and take action, all of which are needed in the N.C. legislature.

As former students, we had front row seats to his character, passion for education, and capacity to engage people on things that matter. He recognizes the importance of representing the interests of our community. He will bring honest and pragmatic insights to light and will do so with a sense of compassion and empathy not always visible in politics but something to which all public servants should aspire.

His opponent is running for her 17 term in office. That’s 30 years of the same. For District 77, when compared to the national average, incomes are down, taxes are up and change is desperately needed — change for our environment, for public education and for equity. This election, voters will have an opportunity to elect a first-time nominee who is eager to listen to constituents and respond with a fresh perspective. 

Keith Townsend will hear you; he will empathize with you; and he will work for you. A vote for Keith Townsend is a vote for committed, competent, and compassionate leadership for the citizens of Rowan and Davie counties.

— Tremayne Smith and Cherish Rosas

Salisbury and Woodleaf

