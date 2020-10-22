Blotter: Salisbury man served with warrant, charged with cocaine possession

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged with cocaine possession when he was found with drugs while officers served him with an arrest warrant.

The Salisbury Police Department charged Dante Lamonte Smith, 33, whose address is listed as the streets of Salisbury, with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

An officer spotted Smith on Wednesday night at the Speedway gas station and knew he had an active warrant to appear in court, said police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

After a search, the officer allegedly found a small plastic container in a right pocket that contained five pieces of a white, rock-like substance.

The drugs were field-tested and determined to be cocaine. Smith was issued a $1,000 secured bond for drug possession and given a $10,000 bond for the failure to appear.

Smith remains in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 1800 block of East Innes Street.

• A man reported on Thursday someone stole his belongings from his vehicle while in the 1000 block or East Innes Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone stole items from her property in the 15100 block of U.S. 52, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Tuesday a building on his property was broken into in the 1300 block of Goodson Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of larceny in the 100 block of Forsaken Drive, China Grove.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stolen his vehicle while in the 100 block of Harris Point Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday his vehicle was broken into while in the 1100 block of Buffalo Creek Lane, China Grove.

• Mercedes Lynn Joyner, 23, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor simple assault while at the Rowan Magistrate’s Office.

• Emily Ann Ussery, 25, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 7400 block of East N.C. 152, Rockwell.