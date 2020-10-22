Friends of Rowan Public Library to hold annual book sale

The Friends of Rowan Public Library’s annual book sale will be held Nov. 14 – 15 at their Second Saturday Bookshop, located in West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W.

This year, the book sale is held in conjunction with the Rowan Museum’s Annual Yard Sale. So, customers can explore the bookshop and then go next door to shop available treasures.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the fun starts at 8:30 a.m., with an hour of prime-selection shopping reserved for Friends of RPL members. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door. Individual, yearlong memberships are $10. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the sale opens to the public and will run until 4 p.m. Sunday’s sale hours are also open to the public and will run 1 to 4 p.m.

Masks are required, and customers are encouraged to bring their own bags. Most items are $2 or less. On Sunday, all books will be half price. There is a limited selection of specialty items that are individually priced.

The book sale selection includes adult, young adult and children’s fiction as well as a wide variety of nonfiction titles. Titles will be in hardback or paperback. DVDs, VHS tapes and CDs will also be sold. The specialty selection includes books, literary-themed gift baskets and other items of note.

While many regulars rank the annual Friends of RPL book sale among can’t-miss fun fall events, the sale is also a way to support the community, both for members of the Friends and non-members alike.

“The Friends exist solely to raise money for our local public library,” said Jennifer Hubbard, president of the Friends of RPL. “People in Rowan County value the work that the library does and are eager to help. It’s been heartening to witness that in both their words and actions. Now that the Second Saturday Bookshop has been open for three Saturdays (the second Saturday of each month), we’ve noticed that some folks now make it a monthly outing.”

For those who would like to support the Library and the Friends of RPL without attending the sale, memberships can be renewed or purchased over the phone by calling 704-216-8240 or visiting rowanpubliclibrary.org.

“Becoming a member of the Friends of RPL not only offers people a chance to do a good deed, but it also allows them to be a part of a book-loving community, a way to announce, ‘I love my library,’” Hubbard said.

Funds raised from the annual Friends of RPL sale are used to support Rowan Public Library programs and initiatives like summer reading programs for all ages, the Friends Concert Series and the Millstream Storytelling Festival for Rowan County second-graders. Learn more at bit.ly/FriendsofRPL.