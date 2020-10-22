Pastoral appreciation event to celebrate Rev. Nilous Avery
A drive-by pastoral appreciation celebration will be held Sunday honoring the Rev. Nilous M. Avery, II and First Lady Nicole Hill Avery.
Avery has been the pastor of Mount Zion for twenty-eight years. Cars will line-up at 11:45 a.m.
Please decorate your car and/or bring a sign. Social distancing protocol will be followed.
Mount Zion is located at 1920 Shirley Ave. All are invited to participate. For additional information contact Minister Deborah Johnson at 336-466-3087.
