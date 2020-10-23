Blotter: Teens attempt to break into Gerry Wood Auto Group

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — Police caught three Winston-Salem juveniles attempting to break into Gerry Wood Auto Group after the alarm sounded early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the business, located at 525 S. Jake Alexander Blvd.

According to Sgt. Russ DeSantis, of the Salisbury Police Department, the teens took off running when officer arrived. Three teens were apprehended and one evaded officers. Police released the teens into the custody of parents and guardians. The charges will be filed through juvenile petitions.

DeSantis said the only damage to the building was a front window that was shattered. The teens did not gain access to the building.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A man reported on Thursday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Thursday her property was vandalized in the 300 block of Mahaley Avenue.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone attempted to break into her vehicle that was parked in the 100 block of South Avalon Drive.

• Rent-N-Roll Tire Express reported on Thursday someone stole rims from the business, 430 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported on Wednesday someone made a fraudulent electronic cash transfer from the 1100 block of North Devonpark Place.

• Jonathan Russell Asitin, 35, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance while in the 300 block of Country Ridge Road, Rockwell.

• Billie Spencer Jones, 57, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 100 block of Forsaken Drive, China Grove.