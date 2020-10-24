Two bodies found in home on Lincolnton Road
Salisbury Police on Saturday evening said officers were investigating a potential double homicide after finding two bodies inside a home on Lincolnton Road.
Police said officers responded a call about the matter at 1012 Lincolnton Road around 4 p.m Saturday. Otherwise, information was limited, including the names of the dead.
Police were investigating the cause of death and said they would provide more information as soon as it was available.
