Blotter: Teenager charged with felony firearm and drug offenses

SALISBURY – Chancellor Najee Rankin, 18, of Salisbury, was charged Sunday with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

According to warrants for Rankin’s arrest, he allegedly fled a traffic stop conducted by Rowan County Sheriff deputy and disobeyed the deputy’s commands.

Rankin was allegedly found in possession of 33 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.

Rankin, who has 2019 felony convictions, was also allegedly found in possession of a pair of 9mm handguns, one of which was stolen.

In other crime reports:

• James Blake Sides, 50, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony larceny, misdemeanor attempted larceny and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

Sides allegedly attempted to steal a pack of tank tops by deactivating an anti-shoplifting or inventory control device on the product and allegedly attempted to steal a lock box.

Warrants said Sides was found in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

• Donald Robert Rhoades, 63, of Salisbury, was charged with simple assault after allegedly striking a man with a cane.