Faith briefs: Oct. 25

Bluegrass worship service

Trading Ford Baptist Church will be hosting a bluegrass worship service on Friday at p.m. Special guests for the evening will be Tony and Heather Mabe. Join for a pickin’ good time!

Pastoral appreciation event

A drive-by pastoral appreciation celebration will be held Sunday honoring the Rev. Nilous M. Avery, II and First Lady Nicole Hill Avery.

Avery has been the pastor of Mount Zion for 28 years. Cars will line-up at 11:45 a.m.

Please decorate your car and/or bring a sign. Social distancing protocol will be followed.

Mount Zion is located at 1920 Shirley Ave. All are invited to participate. For additional information contact Minister Deborah Johnson at 336-466-3087.