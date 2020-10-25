Letter: Cunningham committed to fighting for progress

As a first time voter, I recognize how important the North Carolina Senate race is. Those elected this year will be in charge of guiding our country forward. That’s why I believe we must vote for Cal Cunningham.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, right now is a scary time. With the changes in the Supreme Court, the future of marriage equality in this country is in jeopardy. We need leaders like Cal who will fight for progress toward becoming a society where we are all free from discrimination.

Cal is committed to doing just that. He supports the passage of the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ+ North Carolinians from discrimination in housing and in the workplace. He also supports efforts to ban discrimination in public accommodations like restaurants, businesses, and bathrooms. Cal is endorsed by Equality NC and the Human Rights Campaign. Plans like these and others can be found on his website. The same can not be said about Thom Tillis.

Cal knows that our current health care system isn’t perfect, but he is ready to get to work to bring quality and affordable care to all North Carolinians. Thom Tillis has repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and its pre-existing conditions protections, and still has no plan to replace it. Cal wants to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect the millions that live with pre-existing conditions, and finally expand Medicaid in North Carolina.

It’s time to put this seat back to work for people like me. I urge you to vote for Cal Cunningham.

— Alex Blumenthal

Salisbury