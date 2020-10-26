Police: Mini excavator towed by Rockwell man killed Concord motorcyclist

CONCORD — A Rockwell man faces criminal charges in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead last week.

Glenn Allen Karl, 57, faces charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle, improper tower and operating a commercial vehicle without being properly licensed.

The charges stem from a car crash on Oct. 20 on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and Wilshire Avenue SW, the Concord Police Department said in a news release. A commercial vehicle owned by Massey Septic Company in Mt. Ulla was traveling on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and towing a mini excavator when the two became separated.

The Concord Police Department said the mini excavator became separated from the tow vehicle, crossed the centerline and continued south in the northbound lane.

A motorcyclist, Leon Jefferson Howie Jr., 38 of Concord, was traveling north on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and struck the excavator head on. After colliding with Howie, the mini excavator continued south on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in the northbound lane and struck two other vehicles, the Concord Police Department said.

Howie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Concord Police Department Public Safety Unit said the mini excavator being towed by Karl was not properly attached to the tow vehicle. Karl also was not property licensed to operate the vehicle, police said.

Karl’s next court date in Cabarrus County District Court is Dec. 16.