October 27, 2020

  • 57°

Volunteers needed for Rowan County Christmas Bureau phone bank

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Volunteers are needed to help field phone calls for the Rowan County Christmas Bureau, the umbrella organization that receives applications for three local holiday assistance programs.

The bureau typically handles the sign-up for the three programs — the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, the Salisbury Post’s Christmas Happiness Fund, and First Baptist Church of Denton’s Project Santa.

However, this year because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the application process was made available online. The application process has closed as about 390 families have completed applications.

According to Rowan United Way Director Jenny Lee as of last week, all slots were filled.

“We’ve got to vet each one of those applications to make sure that they completed them the way that we need them to,” Lee said.

Families were required to upload supporting documents that prove income level.

“Now we’ve got to go in and make sure all the appropriate documentation and information is there to process their application,” she said of volunteers.

Lee said they are in need of volunteers to man the phone bank, especially bilingual speakers. The phone bank will begin today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday and Thursday at the same time.

The Salvation Army of Rowan County will offer a follow-up phone bank from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

Once the applications are finalized and eligibility is determined, the Salvation Army of Rowan County and its volunteers will distribute Christmas gifts.

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 22.

To sign up as a volunteer contact the Rowan County United Way at 704-633-1802.

