blotter: Oct. 29
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A man reported on Monday a theft occurred at his business located in the 700 block of Performance Road, Mooresville.
• A man reported on Monday someone used his identity without his knowledge while in the 1200 block of Wetmore Road, Woodleaf.
• A woman reported on Monday an altercation occurred in the 200 block of Front Creek Road.
• Jeremy Bruce Eagle, 30, was charged on Monday with felony trafficking heroin or opium while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.
• Shelley Ann Kim Noble, 57, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.
