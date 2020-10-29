Letters: Will your conscious be clear on Veterans Day?

On Nov. 11, just a week following Election Day, America will observe Veterans Day — when we remember and honor those men and women who fought in war to secure freedoms once enjoyed in this once great nation. Those who died in the process and those living still today often endured unimaginable horrors. We should remember those sacrifices as we vote to choose the direction our country will take from this point forward.

The choices we have in this election are clearer than ever before, as those who would destroy our American freedoms and way of life have boldly and clearly stated they seek socialism. Extremists on both sides of the political spectrum are being goaded into disrupting the rule of law and order to promote anarchy. The national media appears to be complicit in that it fails to report the extent of their unfortunate success.

The fact that Patrisse Cullors — one of the three founders of Black Lives Matter (capital BLM), not to be confused with the irrefutable statement that black lives matter, (lower case blm) — has signed a deal with Warner Brothers TV ensures that their anarchist, divisive movement will continue to be promoted at the expense and detriment of the majority (all ethnicities) who believe in unity, democratic process, law and order.

When you go to vote, consider seriously those who fought and died for the freedoms we are in the process of relinquishing. On Veterans Day, will your conscience be clear? Remember, Lenin said, “The goal of socialism is communism.”

— Tim Deal

Salisbury