RCCC selects new student ambassadors

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named five outstanding students as official Ambassadors for the 2020-2021 term. The student leaders were recognized and welcomed by the College at a recent Board of Trustees meeting.

Sara Ahmadi came to the United States from Afghanistan, where she was a national soccer player. She is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Administration and hopes to continue her education at a four-year university. She chose Rowan-Cabarrus because of its affordability and personal attention. She hopes that her time as an Ambassador will help her grow as a leader and affect positive change for students.

Justin Davis, a graduate of Concord High School, is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology. He decided to attend Rowan-Cabarrus because it is close to home, affordable, and offers practical educational opportunities. As an Ambassador, he looks forward to making connections in the community and fostering new opportunities for fellow students.

Grace Kenyon is a Rowan County Early College high school student who is pursuing her Associate in Science degree and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology at a four-year university. She enjoys being part of a college campus community and is especially appreciative of the willingness of Rowan-Cabarrus instructors to provide personal attention to help students succeed. As an Ambassador, she hopes to be a positive influence on others and become a better leader.

Briant McDaniel, a Cabarrus County Early College high school senior, chose Rowan-Cabarrus to get a head start on his higher education goals by earning his high school diploma and his Associate in Science degree at the same time. He hopes to attend UNC Chapel Hill to pursue a bachelor’s degree. He plans to use his time as an Ambassador to assist other students and be a voice for the College in the community.

Alshonda Peoples is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree and plans to transfer to Catawba College to earn her bachelor’s degree, with the goal of a career in social work. She chose to enroll at Rowan-Cabarrus for its small classes, affordability and close-knit, family feel. As an Ambassador, she looks forward to using her “gift of being able to talk to anyone, anywhere” to forge relationships with other students and members of the community and serve as a positive role model.

“I am excited and proud to welcome this new group of Ambassadors, and I look forward to working with them as they represent the College,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “Our excellent Ambassador program helps these outstanding students become engaged community leaders and responsible, active citizens.”

Student Ambassadors reach out to prospective students, participate in College events, assist with the successful transition of new students to the campus, and serve as Rowan-Cabarrus representatives within the community. The Ambassador program, which began in 2010, is sponsored by the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation and provides scholarships to the student participants, as well as offering robust leadership development opportunities.

“These top students act as liaisons between the College and prospective students, their families, guests, alumni, business partners and others,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Director of Student Life and Leadership Barb Meidl. “This leadership opportunity enables this prestigious team of students to develop and expand a wide range of skills that will benefit them well beyond their time here at Rowan-Cabarrus, including public speaking, networking and communication and interpersonal skills.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).