Rowan Public Library to resume normal hours

All three branches of the Rowan Public Library system will resume regular operating hours on Monday. Standard circulation practices, including the two-week loan period, will also resume.

For the previous several months, Rowan Public Library has observed the same operating hours at all branches systemwide (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). The Rowan Public Library system resumed public re-entry as of Oct. 1.

On Monday, the Rowan Public Library headquarters (Salisbury) and South Rowan Regional (China Grove) will be open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The East Branch (Rockwell) will be open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Patrons are able to use computers, browse physical collections and handle circulation matters in person.

Items checked out on or before Monday are subject to standard circulation practices. Patrons with questions about their accounts should call 980-432-8670 or email info@rowancountync.gov.

Procedures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and patrons include

Limited entry in compliance with governor’s executive orders and CDC guidelines

Floor plan re-arrangements (including computer labs) that encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet

Hand sanitizer stations and increased frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms

Protective barriers at service desks

Reduced seating

Regular operating hours are in addition to services currently available:

Public re-entry to library facilities

24/7 access to book drops

24/7 access to Wi-Fi on library grounds an in parking lots (no passcodes required; unlimited use)

Virtual programs, shared via Rowan Public Library social media and YouTube

Readers advisory and librarian assistance via RPL’s Central line, 980-432-8670.

Curbside pick-up service will continue to be offered at all branches Tuesdays through Thursdays and on Saturdays. Hours will now correlate with the branch’s specific operating hours. For example, headquarters and south will offer curbside on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while East will offer it from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Via curbside pick-up, patrons can pick up borrowed materials, mobile prints and take-away kits (crafts and activities) and request copies and faxes — all without leaving the parking lot. Appointments are not required to use curbside pick-up. Call 980-432-8670 for more information.

All patrons are encouraged to follow the “three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services — wear a face covering; wait in line at least 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, the library asks that you postpone your visit.

For more information about RPL services and operations, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.