October 29, 2020

  • 68°

RSS moves to remote learning day because of hurricane remnants

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

SALISBURY — All Rowan-Salisbury Schools students and staff will have a remote learning day at home today due to predictions of inclement weather, school officials announced Wednesday.

The forecast includes high wind gusts, tornado warnings, possible power outages and hazardous road conditions from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, which made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday and was on a path toward North Carolina, according to a recorded message from school system spokeswoman Rita Foil. As of Wednesday afternoon, Zeta was a category two hurricane.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Rowan County, according to the National Weather Service, with tropical storm conditions expected in Rowan County today. That means the potential for wind between 39 and 57 mph, peak rainfall amounts around 1 inch and a somewhat favorable situation for tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service said there could be damage to roofing and siding along with porches, awnings, carports and sheds. Unsecured, lightweight items could be blown about and there could be damage to unanchored mobile homes. Debris may block some roads.

The weather service says new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch are possible.

 

Print Article

Comments

Business

With Eastern Fence’s arrival, industrial park on Statesville Boulevard poised for second life

Business

Prehistoric Prey: Dinosaur Hunt to be held at the Rowan County Fairgrounds this weekend

Elections

Rep. Warren leads challenger Heggins in fundraising, cash on hand

News

Panthers, Falcons look to put mental mistakes behind them tonight

Education

Optimism grows for new charter school in Faith

Columnists

My Turn, Carol Spalding: Rowan-Cabarrus poised to train, educate workforce

Education

Education briefs: Wallace and Graham announces scholarships for high school seniors

Crime

blotter: Oct. 29

News Main

London column: World Series MVP Corey Seager honed his skills in Kannapolis

Elections

Election 2020: Howard, Townsend differ on handling of racial issues, redistricting

Local

RSS moves to remote learning day because of hurricane remnants

Education

Shoutouts

Education

At Horizons Unlimited, Mary Meyer explores passion for animals

Elections

Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12

Crime

Police warning about catalytic converter thefts

Local

Rowan Public Library to resume normal hours

Education

RCCC selects new student ambassadors

Local

Rowan Sheriff provides Halloween safety tips, precautions

Coronavirus

Two of four new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday from one nursing home

Crime

Spencer man charged with death by distribution after overdose death

Local

Salisbury Police Department receives grant to hire homeless advocate

Education

Livingstone paints mural to remind students to vote

News

Commissioners OK second phase of COVID-19 protection plan

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession after undercover drug deal