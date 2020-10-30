Blotter: Two vehicles stolen after being left running

SALISBURY – Two vehicles left running and unlocked were stolen on Thursday.

The first, reported just after midnight on Grady Street was a 2015 Ford Fusion. The owner parked and was inside the home for about 10 minutes before observing the vehicle missing.

The second vehicle was a 2005 Honda Civic. There was no information in the report about what the victim was doing when the vehicle was carried away.

Salisbury Police Sgt. Russ DeSantis said when is a vehicle is left running, a potential thief can hear it and is more apt to know the keys are in the ignition, noting doing so creates the chance for a crime of opportunity.

In other police reports:

• Four propane tanks were stolen from the Mystik location on Main Street at about 9 p.m. on Thursday. DeSantis said a male and female subject were behind the theft, cutting locks off the container to load the tanks into a dark blue Chevrolet HHR.

• Another theft was reported on Walmart at about 4 p.m. on Thursday. A male suspect allegedly concealed several items and left with them along with a jacket. Police did get a vehicle description for the man, but the tag number is unknown.